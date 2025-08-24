Fixed a huge memory leak
- Removing old unused information related to alga spores, seeds, eggs, carrion, nests and fungi from memory
- No longer save old unused information about fungi to the save file, making save files for very long simulations up to 70% smaller
Optimization for situations with a lot of species
- Removed color from classifier, slightly decreasing the number of species generated
- Saving takes a smaller bite out of your memory usage
- Various smaller optimizations to handle large amounts of species better
Improved optimization
- Further optimized how existing animal in a crowded map are loaded in, avoiding unnessary model builds from scratch
- Fixed problem where some animals loaded in later not going invisible when the camera moves away, which caused very low FPS
- Made mechanism for removing large animals and fungi in the distance more strict, highly increasing FPS when there are lots of those
Tweaking the mutation mechanics
- Fixed egg types never changing (thanks Corbett Collins!)
- Stricter definition of land animals: should have land only eggs OR walk (instead of dragging)
- Made the evolution of land animals more likely
Fixed illegal animals causing the plant duplication
- Fixed the tully mouth and an extra mouth on top (thanks Patrick Pattinson!)
- Fixed problem when adding a blowhole (thanks Shemariguess!)
- Fixed problem with overlapping mouths (thanks Gruisman!)
Balancing
- Moved the YAML files where players can edit stats to `the_sapling_Data\StreamingAssets\BodyPartStats`, so it will actually work this time (thanks Gruisman!)
- Nerfed the temperature protection of shells
- Nerfed how much weight long bird legs can carry
- Nerfed underwater drag of long bird legs
Other
- Fixed exterminating plankton from the species list view (thanks SeedlessWatermelon!)
- Whenever a savefile gets corrupt, instead of hanging, the game now closes itself and creates a log file
- Fixed an error that occurred when an animal with sex B (or C, D etc) causes a new species
- Turned off hanging babies for now, as they were giving too much errors
I often forget to read comments below release notes, so if you have questions or bug reports, feel free to reach out via the Steam forums or thesaplinggame@gmail.com.
Changed files in this update