[Fix]
- Fix game breaking bug where arrow selection UI was appearing when it was not supposed to
- Fix character unlock notification appearing again and again in endless mode (where it's not possible to unlock characters)
- Reduce lags when collecting coins from platform
[Improvement]
- Add endless loop icon and tooltip to leaderboard
v0.8.3.7 - BugFixes and improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update