24 August 2025 Build 19714678 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Fix]
- Fix game breaking bug where arrow selection UI was appearing when it was not supposed to
- Fix character unlock notification appearing again and again in endless mode (where it's not possible to unlock characters)
- Reduce lags when collecting coins from platform

[Improvement]
- Add endless loop icon and tooltip to leaderboard

