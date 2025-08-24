-added separate controller bind for pausing
-controller settings menu should no longer allow you to pick binds that break the game
-changed default pause bind, it is now thumbstick click for most controllers
-removed logo from menu environments
-adjusted diff graph darkening behavior for past area
swingmania v0.34.2
Update notes via Steam Community
