 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19714662 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added separate controller bind for pausing
-controller settings menu should no longer allow you to pick binds that break the game
-changed default pause bind, it is now thumbstick click for most controllers
-removed logo from menu environments
-adjusted diff graph darkening behavior for past area

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link