Major 24 August 2025 Build 19714606 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

update new camera view on all vehicles

exploding visible bullets

ice road on race levels

fixed issues in most levels

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish The Build And Race Hotrod Game Content Depot 1525641
