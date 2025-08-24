 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714596 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gratefulness

  • The game's library count has exceeded 15,000! Thank you all for your support and love!!

  • Multi-language versions are in full swing and are expected to be released within the next week~

  • 【Important】 The game has been released for a week~ If you want to upload gameplay videos on video platforms, please be sure to state the source of the game in the description!

Update Announcement

  • The macOS version of the game has been upgraded to nw.js version 0.82, which supports newer macOS versions and greatly improves the stability of the game process.

  • Added creator dialogues in the gallery, with more creators elaborating on the plot content and creative process.

  • Made more error prevention measures for some map logic to try and solve the black screen issue during exploration on some devices.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3707782
macOS 64-bit Depot 3707783
