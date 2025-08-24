 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19714556 Edited 24 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is focusing on quality of life changes to make gameplay smoother and make dying less frustrating.

  • Cinematics that play at the start of a level no longer replay after the player's death

  • A hidden checkpoint system has been added to areas where player death could result in too large a loss of progress

Bug fixes:

  • Enemy bots no longer target uncontrollable bots with commandmods

  • Fixed issue with commandmods where combat music could continue to play with no enemies present

  • Behavior of idle robots when trapped in narrow areas is improved

  • Removed a way for an achievement to be awarded prematurely

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3677861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link