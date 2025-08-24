This update is focusing on quality of life changes to make gameplay smoother and make dying less frustrating.
Cinematics that play at the start of a level no longer replay after the player's death
A hidden checkpoint system has been added to areas where player death could result in too large a loss of progress
Bug fixes:
Enemy bots no longer target uncontrollable bots with commandmods
Fixed issue with commandmods where combat music could continue to play with no enemies present
Behavior of idle robots when trapped in narrow areas is improved
Removed a way for an achievement to be awarded prematurely
