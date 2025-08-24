 Skip to content
24 August 2025
Game Lens – Patch Notes (v0.68)
    Release date: 2025-08-24
    Build number: 0.68

We need your help testing!
Please report any issues in our Discord. There’s a dedicated Discord button at the bottom of the left sidebar in the app—click it to join the channel.

✨ Highlights

    Smooth show/hide – Native window opacity fade‑in/out with adjustable duration and easing.
    Push hotkey delay – Hold to show; hide after release with a configurable delay (0–10000 ms).
    Zoom presets – Bind keys to fixed zoom levels (×1–×16) for instant switching.
    Color presets & Invert – Invert moved into presets; save/delete custom color presets available globally.

➤ Improvements

    Safer defaults – Color correction is OFF by default; preset is None; Smooth show/hide is OFF.
    Hotkey tab order – Clear structure: Toggle → Push → Zoom hotkeys → Zoom presets → Sensitivity.
    Localization – All new labels and controls use in‑app localization.
    Persistence – All new settings (push delay, fade options, zoom presets, color presets/invert) save and load with profiles.

➤ Fixes

    Fade flicker – Reworked to animate only window opacity; no blinking or half‑opacity states.
    Push delay stability – Delay now applies immediately on change; only defers hiding (no side‑effects). Fixed image “sliding” inside the lens when delay > 0 ms.
    Hidden mode – User preference is respected across show/hide; no unintended resets.

➤ Security/Compliance Notes

    No drivers, no admin rights, no low‑level hooks.
    All user data is stored only in [tt]%APPDATA%\\Game Lens[/tt].
    “Risky” modes apply only when explicitly enabled by the user.

Thanks for helping us test! If anything misbehaves, click the bottom Discord button in the app and let us know in the channel.

