- Release date: 2025-08-24
Build number: 0.68
✨ Highlights
- Smooth show/hide – Native window opacity fade‑in/out with adjustable duration and easing.
Push hotkey delay – Hold to show; hide after release with a configurable delay (0–10000 ms).
Zoom presets – Bind keys to fixed zoom levels (×1–×16) for instant switching.
Color presets & Invert – Invert moved into presets; save/delete custom color presets available globally.
➤ Improvements
- Safer defaults – Color correction is OFF by default; preset is None; Smooth show/hide is OFF.
Hotkey tab order – Clear structure: Toggle → Push → Zoom hotkeys → Zoom presets → Sensitivity.
Localization – All new labels and controls use in‑app localization.
Persistence – All new settings (push delay, fade options, zoom presets, color presets/invert) save and load with profiles.
➤ Fixes
- Fade flicker – Reworked to animate only window opacity; no blinking or half‑opacity states.
Push delay stability – Delay now applies immediately on change; only defers hiding (no side‑effects). Fixed image “sliding” inside the lens when delay > 0 ms.
Hidden mode – User preference is respected across show/hide; no unintended resets.
➤ Security/Compliance Notes
- No drivers, no admin rights, no low‑level hooks.
All user data is stored only in [tt]%APPDATA%\\Game Lens[/tt].
“Risky” modes apply only when explicitly enabled by the user.
