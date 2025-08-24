✨ Weekly Update #6 – Quest Autoclaim & Overhaul Progress

This week’s update brings a small but very handy feature while we continue preparing the bigger quest rework behind the scenes.





📝 Quest Overhaul – Still in the Works

We’re working on a fresh new look and feel for the quest system. This takes time. The goal is to make quests feel more rewarding, more intuitive, and better integrated into the rest of the game.





⚡ New Feature – Quest Autoclaim

Tired of manually clicking every quest reward? You can now enable autoclaim to automatically collect rewards as soon as quests are completed.

No more missed clicks, no more lost rewards – just smooth progress.





🛠️ Small Improvements

While working on the quest overhaul, we’ve also made several under-the-hood adjustments and cleanup to prepare the codebase for upcoming features.





Thanks again for your patience and support – step by step, Idle Life is growing stronger with every patch!





🔮 The quest board is shifting – stay tuned.

See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹