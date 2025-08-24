Hi, everyone, 803games here.

Due to this major patch of the game, normal description is used for now. Please be relieved to read the news.

This time the update of the game Oru, is mainly about the opening of the first world. The way to enter the world is easy to be known about if you play the game normally—when you get the scores of the three attached beatmaps over some degree, there would be a hint about the permission that you can entering the world of the beatmap, which can be shown like the picture below. Right click on the beatmap item to get the the entry, which is shown as the icon .

And therefore you can play the new update about the game.

But beacause of the manpower, time and other stuff, the playable part of this world is now only first 10 floors, and there are many parts that might need to be fixed. Please leave your comment or advise below, or in steam community, or under other social media with the same team's name. The team would respond it as soon as possible.

Finally, thanks for your support for the Oru and the team 803games. Enjoy you game's time.

P.S.: Due to the new content added, the game price will maintain original price until the last day of the August after this update. Starting from September, the game price would be up to 25 CNY. ( Other area would change the price based on this price. ) So please share or recommend the game to your friends to avoid missing the best price time.