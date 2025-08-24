Changes to make throws more consistent!



////FIXES////////////////////////////////////

- Acro's throw will now always hit the thrown enemy.

- Improved the reliability of Acro's throw for traversal purposes.

- Throwing Big Dummy's eyeball under specific circumstances will no longer crash the game.

- Hemi's throw force now speeds up the longer the entity has being thrown out.



////MISC////////////////////////////////////

- Acro's throw is now a true Izuna Drop, flipping him and his opponent upside down so that he can attempt to crush their neck (it has no effect against the wildlife).



If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.