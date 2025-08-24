 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19714486 Edited 24 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes to make throws more consistent!

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Acro's throw will now always hit the thrown enemy.
- Improved the reliability of Acro's throw for traversal purposes.
- Throwing Big Dummy's eyeball under specific circumstances will no longer crash the game.
- Hemi's throw force now speeds up the longer the entity has being thrown out.

////MISC////////////////////////////////////
- Acro's throw is now a true Izuna Drop, flipping him and his opponent upside down so that he can attempt to crush their neck (it has no effect against the wildlife).

If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link