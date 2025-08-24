🔧 Patch Notes
📸 Photo Compatibility Notice
Added an in-game help prompt for users experiencing the photo whiteout issue.
Due to changes in system default values, some returning players may find that their Photo Compatibility setting is not applied correctly.
Please manually re-enable this setting after updating the game.
A detailed guide will appear in-game after the update.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where Promotion displayed as 0.
⚙️ Balance Adjustments
Promotion time adjustments:
Model Lv.1: 2.0h → 1.0h
Model Lv.2: 4.0h → 2.0h
Model Lv.3: 6.0h → 3.0h
Model Lv.4: 8.0h → 4.0h
🎮 Control Changes
Shift key reverted to Hold to Sprint.
