24 August 2025 Build 19714416 Edited 24 August 2025 – 09:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Patch Notes

📸 Photo Compatibility Notice

  • Added an in-game help prompt for users experiencing the photo whiteout issue.

  • Due to changes in system default values, some returning players may find that their Photo Compatibility setting is not applied correctly.

  • Please manually re-enable this setting after updating the game.

  • A detailed guide will appear in-game after the update.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where Promotion displayed as 0.

⚙️ Balance Adjustments

  • Promotion time adjustments:

    • Model Lv.1: 2.0h → 1.0h

    • Model Lv.2: 4.0h → 2.0h

    • Model Lv.3: 6.0h → 3.0h

    • Model Lv.4: 8.0h → 4.0h

🎮 Control Changes

  • Shift key reverted to Hold to Sprint.

