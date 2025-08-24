Update 2.0

Hello, I'm announcing the update 2.0 of SCP: November 2010, this is a huge update that impact the gameplay and the horror experience which will make it much better.

I was working on it since a few weeks so I hope you will enjoy it.



The update come with 30% off

Main change

Upgrade to Unreal engine 5.6 (was 5.3)

Reworked endings : Reworked all endings, also add a feature that can change the ending during the game.

4 new cinematics for each endings

Reworked the map : new foliage, new atmospheric, and new textures

Reworked buildings

New items : Lightings, Battery for flashlight.

Reworked UI : New font and battery life UI.

Make bodycam effect optional in settings and by default disabled.

Add breath sound when running

Add stamina system with breath sounds.

Update to FSR 3.1.4a

Add new cars

Bug fixes

Artifact and visual bug fixes (thanks to moew for reporting the bug)

The sky disappeared in a specific position and was affected by the culling distance.

Shadow's specific assets were glitching; now the shadow is disabled of these mesh

Optimisation

LOD Reworked

Some "Cast to" function in code was removed (use the cpu)

Optimisation for all the new stuffs added in this update.





and a lot of minor change, this is only the majors changes.



Thanks to all those who have reported bugs, and thanks to the community for its support! If you encounter a bug, don't hesitate to post it on the Discord group.



Discord : https://discord.com/invite/4xXHPc8JZY