Major 24 August 2025 Build 19714378 Edited 24 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.0

Hello, I'm announcing the update 2.0 of SCP: November 2010, this is a huge update that impact the gameplay and the horror experience which will make it much better.

I was working on it since a few weeks so I hope you will enjoy it.

The update come with 30% off

Main change

  • Upgrade to Unreal engine 5.6 (was 5.3)

  • Reworked endings : Reworked all endings, also add a feature that can change the ending during the game.

  • 4 new cinematics for each endings

  • Reworked the map : new foliage, new atmospheric, and new textures

  • Reworked buildings

  • New items : Lightings, Battery for flashlight.

  • Reworked UI : New font and battery life UI.

  • Make bodycam effect optional in settings and by default disabled.

  • Add breath sound when running

  • Add stamina system with breath sounds.

  • Update to FSR 3.1.4a

  • Add new cars

Bug fixes

  • Artifact and visual bug fixes (thanks to moew for reporting the bug)

  • The sky disappeared in a specific position and was affected by the culling distance.

  • Shadow's specific assets were glitching; now the shadow is disabled of these mesh

Optimisation

  • LOD Reworked

  • Some "Cast to" function in code was removed (use the cpu)

Optimisation for all the new stuffs added in this update.

and a lot of minor change, this is only the majors changes.

Thanks to all those who have reported bugs, and thanks to the community for its support! If you encounter a bug, don't hesitate to post it on the Discord group.

Discord : https://discord.com/invite/4xXHPc8JZY

Changed files in this update

