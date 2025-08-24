Fixes
Adjusted off-road tire size on small cars.
Fixed incorrect translation in one of the control options.
Fixed X20 trunk opening incorrectly.
Fixed missing Thunderes rear logo on the X20.
Fixed X20 wiper not rotating correctly.
Fixed Blaster wiper not rotating correctly.
Fixed duplicated part IDs (may affect some saved cars — still under verification).
Fixed Vienna’s headlights and taillights not working.
Fixed Vienna’s taillight not opening along with the trunk.
Fixed part in the wrong menu (accessories) on Neo Duol.
Fixed LED bar activating the wrong material.
Fixed rear lamp on the Dora.
Fixed duplicate paint names on Neo Duol.
Fixed missing paint job that was not appearing in the shop.
Fixed parts that required another part to work (applied to all adapted cars).
Possible fix for music stopping after 2 or 3 tracks (not fully tested).
Optimized AI giroflex (simplified functionality to fix FPS drops).
New Content & Changes
Adjusted parts on the Vienna.
Adjusted parts on the Orion.
Adjusted parts on the Dora.
Adjusted parts on the Dell Valle.
Added off-road tires to some cars that didn’t have them.
Added Hidden Shop (existed in the demo, now with a different purpose).
Added Job Parts to install on personal cars (available only at Sarreiro — Hidden Shop).
Added new part at Sarreiro: Megaphone (works with jingles).
Added new radio system: allows you to “trick” the police and end the chase (must be far from police cars, item found in the Hidden Shop).
Added text to the tachometer.
Added new sound system model: VoidSonata.
Added new sound system model: SBD-X.
Added new module: Medium Amplifier.
Updated translation of the existing module info.
Added 2 new parts in the Tuning Shop: side skirt with spoiler and side skirt without spoiler.
Added descriptions for the cars: Dora, Dell Valle, Orion, and Vienna.
Added new rack at Sarreiro.
Added new siren: Old Rotating Siren.
Added a limited sandbox cheat. Just like the other cheats, it’s hidden somewhere on the map :)
NOTE: We identified an error in the displayed version number (shows 0.4.1.24xx), but this is only a visual issue in the build system.
The correct version for this update is 0.4.5.24xx and this does not affect the game or the update content.
Changed files in this update