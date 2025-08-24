Fixes





Possible fix for music stopping after 2 or 3 tracks (not fully tested).

Fixed parts that required another part to work (applied to all adapted cars).

Fixed missing paint job that was not appearing in the shop.

Fixed rear lamp on the Dora.

Fixed part in the wrong menu (accessories) on Neo Duol.

Fixed Vienna’s taillight not opening along with the trunk.

Fixed Vienna’s headlights and taillights not working.

Fixed duplicated part IDs (may affect some saved cars — still under verification).

Fixed missing Thunderes rear logo on the X20.

Fixed incorrect translation in one of the control options.



New Content & Changes





Adjusted parts on the Vienna.

Adjusted parts on the Orion.

Adjusted parts on the Dora.

Adjusted parts on the Dell Valle.

Added off-road tires to some cars that didn’t have them.

Added Hidden Shop (existed in the demo, now with a different purpose).

Added Job Parts to install on personal cars (available only at Sarreiro — Hidden Shop).

Added new part at Sarreiro: Megaphone (works with jingles).

Added new radio system: allows you to “trick” the police and end the chase (must be far from police cars, item found in the Hidden Shop).

Added text to the tachometer.

Added new sound system model: VoidSonata.

Added new sound system model: SBD-X.

Added new module: Medium Amplifier.

Updated translation of the existing module info.

Added 2 new parts in the Tuning Shop: side skirt with spoiler and side skirt without spoiler.

Added descriptions for the cars: Dora, Dell Valle, Orion, and Vienna.

Added new rack at Sarreiro.

Added new siren: Old Rotating Siren.