ADDITIONS:
New Items!
- Medical Sprays, Heal Breaker HP from various triggers
- Synergy Surges, Gain Extra Synergy during battle
- Rally/Revenge Stone, Encores matching Elements
- Sun/Moon Band, Bolsters Beasts on Odd/Even Rounds
- Talent Breaker, Do more damage to Talents
- Power Orb, Upgrade a Beasts Power (Consumable)
- Point Guard, Adds Guard to the Breaker
Arena Context Button
- Holding R Mouse will display the items being held by each Beast without having to hover over them. This also allows you to read what the item does.
Summoning Room!
- Added Viewing Summonable Beasts in the Summoning Pit
ADJUSTMENTS:
Changed Abilities!
- [Chargle|Zapcap] now grant [50%|100%] of Max Synergy Points
- [Sabersect/Preylash/Mantasabre] no longer weaken self when triggering Bleed.
Camp Change!
- Camps will now Boost a randomly selected Element by +3, its family by +2, and the remaining elements outside that family by +1. This change is in preparation for future Biome implementation.
FIXED:
- Fixed an issue where equipping an item to a Beast that has an Item while the inventory was full deleted the item
- Fixed an issue where ghost items that were cleared from the inventory did not update the item count properly
- Playing more than 6 beasts in a turnbreak would softlock the game.
- Enemy Beasts trigger Foresight would crash the game.
Version 0.7.4.0 is LIVE!
