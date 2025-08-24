Version 0.7.4.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.



ADDITIONS:



New Items!

- Medical Sprays, Heal Breaker HP from various triggers

- Synergy Surges, Gain Extra Synergy during battle

- Rally/Revenge Stone, Encores matching Elements

- Sun/Moon Band, Bolsters Beasts on Odd/Even Rounds

- Talent Breaker, Do more damage to Talents

- Power Orb, Upgrade a Beasts Power (Consumable)

- Point Guard, Adds Guard to the Breaker



Arena Context Button

- Holding R Mouse will display the items being held by each Beast without having to hover over them. This also allows you to read what the item does.



Summoning Room!

- Added Viewing Summonable Beasts in the Summoning Pit



ADJUSTMENTS:



Changed Abilities!

- [Chargle|Zapcap] now grant [50%|100%] of Max Synergy Points

- [Sabersect/Preylash/Mantasabre] no longer weaken self when triggering Bleed.



Camp Change!

- Camps will now Boost a randomly selected Element by +3, its family by +2, and the remaining elements outside that family by +1. This change is in preparation for future Biome implementation.



FIXED:

- Fixed an issue where equipping an item to a Beast that has an Item while the inventory was full deleted the item

- Fixed an issue where ghost items that were cleared from the inventory did not update the item count properly

- Playing more than 6 beasts in a turnbreak would softlock the game.

- Enemy Beasts trigger Foresight would crash the game.