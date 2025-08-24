 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714328 Edited 24 August 2025 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 0.7.4.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ADDITIONS:

New Items!
- Medical Sprays, Heal Breaker HP from various triggers
- Synergy Surges, Gain Extra Synergy during battle
- Rally/Revenge Stone, Encores matching Elements
- Sun/Moon Band, Bolsters Beasts on Odd/Even Rounds
- Talent Breaker, Do more damage to Talents
- Power Orb, Upgrade a Beasts Power (Consumable)
- Point Guard, Adds Guard to the Breaker

Arena Context Button
- Holding R Mouse will display the items being held by each Beast without having to hover over them. This also allows you to read what the item does.

Summoning Room!
- Added Viewing Summonable Beasts in the Summoning Pit

ADJUSTMENTS:

Changed Abilities!
- [Chargle|Zapcap] now grant [50%|100%] of Max Synergy Points
- [Sabersect/Preylash/Mantasabre] no longer weaken self when triggering Bleed.

Camp Change!
- Camps will now Boost a randomly selected Element by +3, its family by +2, and the remaining elements outside that family by +1. This change is in preparation for future Biome implementation.

FIXED:
- Fixed an issue where equipping an item to a Beast that has an Item while the inventory was full deleted the item
- Fixed an issue where ghost items that were cleared from the inventory did not update the item count properly
- Playing more than 6 beasts in a turnbreak would softlock the game.
- Enemy Beasts trigger Foresight would crash the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
