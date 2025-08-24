 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714323
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Significant attribute growth adjustments, increasing the sense of growth upon leveling up.
2. Intelligence now affects all character actions and reaction speeds.
3. Adjusted the strength of common monsters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3196461
  • Loading history…
