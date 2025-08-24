 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19714264 Edited 24 August 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This update brings another round of bug fixes and adjustments. Here's what has changed:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash when reloading a save after saving and quitting the game
  • Fixed an issue where the spell "Rapid Fire" would take multiple turns
  • Fixed an issue where changing the position of a "Soldier" enemy would not update the tiles affected by its explosion
  • Fixed an issue where identifying items at the merchant would show more pages than intended
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't change pages in the list of learned spells
  • Fixed an issue where the result screen at the end of the playtest would not show the run data
  • Fixed an issue where the copies of the Wraith would not be copy over the "leveled up" state of the original
  • The wraith will now lose all status effects when spawning copies
  • You can't throw items at the wraith anymore when it's in its ghost phase
  • When fighting the wraith, it will now teleport to the player if it's too far away
  • Enemies will now correctly give EXP and loot when killed by traps
  • The Merchant won't sell small pouches when they can't be used anymore
  • Glutton enemies won't consume thrown items when confused or petrified
  • Glutton enemies will now consume equipment of the same type correctly
  • When the Darkseed is forced to change its position (warping, knockback, confusion) it will instantly uproot
  • Soldier Zombies will only change into "about to explode" state when actually being hit by the player
  • Decreased explosion damage received by the player
  • Changed the description of "Detonation" spell
  • Changed the description of "Triad" trait
  • Changed the description of "Looter" trait


Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3018961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link