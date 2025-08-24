- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when reloading a save after saving and quitting the game
- Fixed an issue where the spell "Rapid Fire" would take multiple turns
- Fixed an issue where changing the position of a "Soldier" enemy would not update the tiles affected by its explosion
- Fixed an issue where identifying items at the merchant would show more pages than intended
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't change pages in the list of learned spells
- Fixed an issue where the result screen at the end of the playtest would not show the run data
- Fixed an issue where the copies of the Wraith would not be copy over the "leveled up" state of the original
- The wraith will now lose all status effects when spawning copies
- You can't throw items at the wraith anymore when it's in its ghost phase
- When fighting the wraith, it will now teleport to the player if it's too far away
- Enemies will now correctly give EXP and loot when killed by traps
- The Merchant won't sell small pouches when they can't be used anymore
- Glutton enemies won't consume thrown items when confused or petrified
- Glutton enemies will now consume equipment of the same type correctly
- When the Darkseed is forced to change its position (warping, knockback, confusion) it will instantly uproot
- Soldier Zombies will only change into "about to explode" state when actually being hit by the player
- Decreased explosion damage received by the player
- Changed the description of "Detonation" spell
- Changed the description of "Triad" trait
- Changed the description of "Looter" trait
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update