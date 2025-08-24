v1.5.12 - The Aerial Refueling Update!
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Players,
This update introduces aerial refueling!
The external fuel tank that attaches to aircraft can now be switched into refuel mode, sharing its content with nearby aircraft.
The mode can be activated by going into the vehicle control HUD, selecting the fuel tank slot, and pressing the stabilization key binding. You will see a refueling notification, and a refuel icon will also appear on the map.
Aircraft that are close will then be able to refuel from this tank. Aircraft do need to be close, and aircraft in formation will be close enough once they have finishing closing and joined formation.
We have also been working with modders, and have exposed various in-game values to allow new types of thing to be modded. Please see the patch notes below for details!
Much love <3,
The Carrier Command Developers
v1.5.12
Feature - in air refueling from fuel tank
Feature - moddable values for cloud rendering
Feature - moddable value for aircraft stall height
Feature - moddable values for island shield difficulty
Feature - API for vehicle waypoints on vehicle HUD lua screen
