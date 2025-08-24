 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714147
  • Fix some broken materials
  • Fix radio station having some rugs under the floor
  • More accurate shelf snapping to walls when moving furniture
  • Fix some stuff (jerry cans, cat/dog food) not being placeable on built shelves
  • Fix grenades causing damage with PvP off
  • Add the ability to 'raid' a utility cabinet in a singleplayer game, for people with corrupt saves
  • Fix not receiving a notification when you use a utility cabinet when you are the server host
  • Add additional alcohol items (e.g. gin, whisky) as stress condition remedies
  • Fix some double doors being placed the wrong way
  • Fix collision on some buildings being passable
  • Fix some stuff clipping poorly (e.g. lockpicks in hardware store)
  • Fix some shelves not being placeable on walls, fix some auto rotation during placement errors
  • Better max vertical fence algorithm - should allow you to properly size fences
  • Fences will now climb up landscape instead of only sinking down
  • Fix workbenches, campfires, stoves, camper van having infinite storage capacity
  • Fix being able to fill containers with different fluids
  • Fix infinite basketballs on basketball courts
  • Fix "Hide Chat" setting not actually hiding chat
  • Fix glue bottles not having glue in them
  • Fix quickload perk (e.g. 3 bullets at a time) not being enabled when it should be
  • Fix use options flickering when looking at different objects
  • Pickaxes cannot damage limestone fortifications
  • Fix fabrication benches being immune to non-explosive damage
  • Fix not being able to destroy/move fluorescent lights
  • Fix being able to interact with a vehicle's gas tank when the gas tank is not installed

