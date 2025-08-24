- Fix some broken materials
- Fix radio station having some rugs under the floor
- More accurate shelf snapping to walls when moving furniture
- Fix some stuff (jerry cans, cat/dog food) not being placeable on built shelves
- Fix grenades causing damage with PvP off
- Add the ability to 'raid' a utility cabinet in a singleplayer game, for people with corrupt saves
- Fix not receiving a notification when you use a utility cabinet when you are the server host
- Add additional alcohol items (e.g. gin, whisky) as stress condition remedies
- Fix some double doors being placed the wrong way
- Fix collision on some buildings being passable
- Fix some stuff clipping poorly (e.g. lockpicks in hardware store)
- Fix some shelves not being placeable on walls, fix some auto rotation during placement errors
- Better max vertical fence algorithm - should allow you to properly size fences
- Fences will now climb up landscape instead of only sinking down
- Fix workbenches, campfires, stoves, camper van having infinite storage capacity
- Fix being able to fill containers with different fluids
- Fix infinite basketballs on basketball courts
- Fix "Hide Chat" setting not actually hiding chat
- Fix glue bottles not having glue in them
- Fix quickload perk (e.g. 3 bullets at a time) not being enabled when it should be
- Fix use options flickering when looking at different objects
- Pickaxes cannot damage limestone fortifications
- Fix fabrication benches being immune to non-explosive damage
- Fix not being able to destroy/move fluorescent lights
- Fix being able to interact with a vehicle's gas tank when the gas tank is not installed
VEIN 0.020 Hotfix 9 Released
