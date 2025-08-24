 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19714109 Edited 24 August 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes: BGM/SE settings were reflected in the story.

However, this patch is production version only, not trial version.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3703281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link