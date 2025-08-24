 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714105
Update notes via Steam Community
There were some minor changes to the question data:
- Found and replaced 3 near duplicate questions with new questions
- Added two more verbose questions.
- Enhanced anti-repetition filtering processed.

Features remain the same. I hope people find this game and enjoy playing it. Also made an adjustment to Discovery Mode's question button/panel layout. Minor tweaks to follow.

Changed files in this update

