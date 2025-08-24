 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19714063 Edited 24 August 2025 – 09:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug preventing the Ed Says Challenge from being started
  • Added missing descriptions to The Archivist Challenge
  • Added missing name for Blast Blobs Talent (Chinese Localization for this will be added in 1.3)
  • Added missing Chinese Localization for Preparation and Blast Cannon

