- Fixed a bug preventing the Ed Says Challenge from being started
- Added missing descriptions to The Archivist Challenge
- Added missing name for Blast Blobs Talent (Chinese Localization for this will be added in 1.3)
- Added missing Chinese Localization for Preparation and Blast Cannon
Hotfix 1.2.21
