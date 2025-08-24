▽Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the item location indicator icon would disappear when using Photo Mode.

- Fixed an issue where Freya's "Sniff" ability would not respond correctly.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would fall through the map if the locker caught cutscene was triggered before the locker door was fully closed.

- Fixed an issue where items could be used from inside a locker.

- Fixed an issue where the location of the PC that needs to be booted up was duplicated in the Energy Drink ending route.

- Fixed an issue where the puzzle would not proceed if an item was placed on the toilet and then removed.

- Corrected the display to show the number of items placed on the toilet to meet the objective.

- Fixed an issue where a different motion would appear on the title screen when the main entrance ending had not been cleared.

▽Improvements

- Added the ability to view current option information by pressing Tab in Ranking Mode.

- Improved the visibility of the leaderboard in Ranking Mode.

- Applied a 3D effect to Freya's skill failure sound.

- Adjusted the interaction time for the "Clumsy Skills" option from 5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

- Improved Freya's chase logic to resolve persistent errors (performance enhancement).