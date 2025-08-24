 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19714054 Edited 24 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

▽Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the item location indicator icon would disappear when using Photo Mode.

- Fixed an issue where Freya's "Sniff" ability would not respond correctly.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would fall through the map if the locker caught cutscene was triggered before the locker door was fully closed.

- Fixed an issue where items could be used from inside a locker.

- Fixed an issue where the location of the PC that needs to be booted up was duplicated in the Energy Drink ending route.

- Fixed an issue where the puzzle would not proceed if an item was placed on the toilet and then removed.

- Corrected the display to show the number of items placed on the toilet to meet the objective.

- Fixed an issue where a different motion would appear on the title screen when the main entrance ending had not been cleared.

▽Improvements

- Added the ability to view current option information by pressing Tab in Ranking Mode.

- Improved the visibility of the leaderboard in Ranking Mode.

- Applied a 3D effect to Freya's skill failure sound.

- Adjusted the interaction time for the "Clumsy Skills" option from 5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

- Improved Freya's chase logic to resolve persistent errors (performance enhancement).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link