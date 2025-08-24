So, a confession: development on the (free!) post-release content update for Isles & Tiles has been a bit slower for the last month or two than I'd planned. That's 100% because I finally got my hands on an OLED Steam Deck in order to make sure the game plays well on the it, and wow is this thing an absolute rockstar of a machine. I'm kind of in love.

(It didn't help that the Deck arrived pretty much the same time as the Oblivion remaster; I'm such a sucker for a good nostalgia trip, and stomping around Cyrodil on the Steam Deck was such a delight).

Anyway, all that's to say that the last pre-release update for Isles & Tiles is here, and mostly fixes a bunch of little edge-case UI bugs that made the game less nice to play on tiny screens like the Deck. So if you're looking for a chill game to add to your Steam Deck, you can safely ignore the "Steam is still learning about this game" warning – Isles & Tiles plays great on the Deck, and it's now my primary testing device.