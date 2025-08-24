 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713762
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.11版本更新说明：

新增

1.新增2个暗金装备

暗金调整

1.燃烧之甲-修复燃烧之甲伤害时5%的bug

优化

1.降低怪物伤害的递增幅度

2.提高幻境怪物血量增幅

3.提高闪现突袭技能的施法距离

4.修复敌人被控制后的控制免疫冷却时间BUG

Changed files in this update

