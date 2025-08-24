v1.1.11版本更新说明：
新增
1.新增2个暗金装备
暗金调整
1.燃烧之甲-修复燃烧之甲伤害时5%的bug
优化
1.降低怪物伤害的递增幅度
2.提高幻境怪物血量增幅
3.提高闪现突袭技能的施法距离
4.修复敌人被控制后的控制免疫冷却时间BUG
