Fixed a bug where the ball doesn't despawn on Multiplayer beach map



Fixed a bug where the point is wrongly given when the ball hits the roof



Fixed a bug where there are no in/out indicators in sandbox maps



Fixed a bug where aces dont count in sp



Fixed a bug where the ball touches the antenna when it didn't in Multiplayer



Fixed a bug where the fouls UI doesn't disappear



Fixed a bug where blocks dont register sometimes



Fixed a bug where cancelling a jump results in a double approach animation



Removed ghost touches on the blocks and on players



Improved bot's capability to cover after being blocked



Improved rollback system



Added scoreboard system to Multiplayer



Added a ping indicator



Added ball velocity in Multiplayer matches



In preparation for the tournament, a huge number of bug fixes has been the focus of the development. This version will fix majority of the bugs, and make Multiplayer more stable than ever before.