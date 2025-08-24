 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713683
Update notes via Steam Community
In preparation for the tournament, a huge number of bug fixes has been the focus of the development. This version will fix majority of the bugs, and make Multiplayer more stable than ever before.

Bug fixes:
  • Fixed a bug where the ball doesn't despawn on Multiplayer beach map
  • Fixed a bug where the point is wrongly given when the ball hits the roof
  • Fixed a bug where there are no in/out indicators in sandbox maps
  • Fixed a bug where aces dont count in sp
  • Fixed a bug where the ball touches the antenna when it didn't in Multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where the fouls UI doesn't disappear
  • Fixed a bug where blocks dont register sometimes
  • Fixed a bug where cancelling a jump results in a double approach animation
  • Removed ghost touches on the blocks and on players


New changes:
  • Improved bot's capability to cover after being blocked
  • Improved rollback system
  • Added scoreboard system to Multiplayer
  • Added a ping indicator
  • Added ball velocity in Multiplayer matches

