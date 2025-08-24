Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the ball doesn't despawn on Multiplayer beach map
- Fixed a bug where the point is wrongly given when the ball hits the roof
- Fixed a bug where there are no in/out indicators in sandbox maps
- Fixed a bug where aces dont count in sp
- Fixed a bug where the ball touches the antenna when it didn't in Multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where the fouls UI doesn't disappear
- Fixed a bug where blocks dont register sometimes
- Fixed a bug where cancelling a jump results in a double approach animation
- Removed ghost touches on the blocks and on players
New changes:
- Improved bot's capability to cover after being blocked
- Improved rollback system
- Added scoreboard system to Multiplayer
- Added a ping indicator
- Added ball velocity in Multiplayer matches
Changed files in this update