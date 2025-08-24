Hi everyone!

After almost three years of development, I'm excited to tell you that the Steam page for the brand-new Catto Pew Pew! just went live. This is the ULTIMATE version of Catto Pew Pew!, featuring VR/PC crossplay, new gamemodes, power-ups, ranks, and tons more. Add it to your wishlist to get notified when it's released!

QUESTION: "Can I still play the original game?"

Yes! The original Catto Pew Pew! CLASSIC version will continue to be available for whenever you start feeling a little nostalgic.

QUESTION: "What about my DLC on Catto Pew Pew! CLASSIC?"

While the new game features a completely different monetization and cosmetic system, there will be a way for you to be rewarded with some awesome in-game goodies as a thank-you for supporting the original game.

Thank you for all the amazing support over the years. I can't wait to share this new game with you guys :)

- Oakley