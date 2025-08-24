 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713487
Update notes via Steam Community

Added multilingual function:You can select the language by clicking the language button in the upper right corner of the game.

New achievements feature:Added 9 achievements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3848511
