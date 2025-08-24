 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713420 Edited 24 August 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjustments to unit speeds and aircraft acceleration rates
- Additional visual improvements to campaign missions and skirmish maps
- Player skirmish settings now automatically save and reload previous settings, similar to AI skirmish settings.
- Minor visual enhancements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1737111
