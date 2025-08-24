 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713339
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Rebels, good afternoon!
After yesterday’s major update, we found a few new issues and have released a quick hotfix:

August 24, 2025 — Around 13:00 (EA V1.56 Hotfix for Minor Issues)

Removed notes related to Kami Aposta’s Affection Part 7.

Fixed issues with the Tactical Plan Chip system.

If you enjoy the game, please consider recommending Rebellion GODSOUL to your friends—your support means the world to us!

