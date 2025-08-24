Dear Rebels, good afternoon!
After yesterday’s major update, we found a few new issues and have released a quick hotfix:
August 24, 2025 — Around 13:00 (EA V1.56 Hotfix for Minor Issues)
Removed notes related to Kami Aposta’s Affection Part 7.
Fixed issues with the Tactical Plan Chip system.
If you enjoy the game, please consider recommending Rebellion GODSOUL to your friends—your support means the world to us!
Update #56: Fixed Tactical Plan Chip Issue
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1213302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update