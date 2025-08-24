Dear Rebels, good afternoon!

After yesterday’s major update, we found a few new issues and have released a quick hotfix:



August 24, 2025 — Around 13:00 (EA V1.56 Hotfix for Minor Issues)



Removed notes related to Kami Aposta’s Affection Part 7.



Fixed issues with the Tactical Plan Chip system.



If you enjoy the game, please consider recommending Rebellion GODSOUL to your friends—your support means the world to us!