Hi dino fans,
Just a quick patch today with a few bug fixes and improvements:
Fixed an issue where the camera could get stuck on the ground if you skipped the cutscene with Natalya
Fixed a crash bug that could occur on the Paddock floor of the elevator
Added item crates as a Laboratory reward for saving your allies
Also, if you haven’t checked out my new horror demo yet, take a look at Monterey Jack!
Make sure to wishlist so you don’t miss the full release.
That’s all for now,
DangerousBob
