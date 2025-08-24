 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713323 Edited 24 August 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi dino fans,

Just a quick patch today with a few bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where the camera could get stuck on the ground if you skipped the cutscene with Natalya

Fixed a crash bug that could occur on the Paddock floor of the elevator

Added item crates as a Laboratory reward for saving your allies

Also, if you haven’t checked out my new horror demo yet, take a look at Monterey Jack!
Make sure to wishlist so you don’t miss the full release.

That’s all for now,
DangerousBob

