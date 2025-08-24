This is our second volunteer to help UNPOC to be more accessible in other languages. While I have given it a first pass, the translations are often incorrect. Please contact me on Steam or Discord if you would like to contribute translations for a language that you would enjoy playing UNPOC in.

Russian localizations have been updated by Emer, a member of our community who graciously volunteered to correct my first draft of Russian translations. If you play 'U.N.P.O.C.' using Russian translations, please join me in thanking Emer! Amazing job!

Free Look Camera Control - A popular request to be able to adjust the angle of the camera. While I like the camera management system in UNPOC, I agree that sometimes it is nice to be able to tilt the camera around to explore underwater or to look out toward the horizon. Now, while holding right click, you can pan and tilt the camera around to get a better view of your surroundings. Let me know what you all thing!

Zoom in further - You can also zoom in a little bit closer to the character.

GPS Buoys - Sometimes it is difficult to find out where you are in the world especially when there are lots of islands. GPS Buoys now exists far off shore of every spawned in island. These buoys can be interacted with to show you where you are on the map using there GPS sensors on-board.

Added a tip to help new players get started down the right path - I've noticed sometimes, it isn't obvious to players what they should even be doing once landing on an island for the first time. I've added some guidance in a tip.