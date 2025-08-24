- Adjusted off-road tire size on small cars.
- Fixed incorrect translation in one of the control options.
- Fixed X20 trunk opening incorrectly.
- Fixed missing Thunderes rear logo on the X20.
- Fixed X20 wiper not rotating correctly.
- Fixed Blaster wiper not rotating correctly.
- Fixed duplicated part IDs (may affect some saved cars — still under verification).
- Fixed Vienna’s headlights and taillights not working.
- Fixed Vienna’s taillight not opening along with the trunk.
- Fixed part in the wrong menu (accessories) on Neo Duol.
- Fixed LED bar activating the wrong material.
- Fixed rear lamp on the Dora.
- Fixed duplicate paint names on Neo Duol.
- Fixed missing paint job that was not appearing in the shop.
- Fixed game version number (displayed as 0.4.1.xxx when the correct one was 0.4.4.xxx).
New Content & Changes
- Adjusted parts on the Vienna.
- Adjusted parts on the Orion.
- Adjusted parts on the Dora.
- Adjusted parts on the Dell Valle.
- Added off-road tires to some cars that didn’t have them.
- Added Hidden Shop (existed in the demo, now with a different purpose).
- Added Job Parts to install on personal cars (available only at Sarreiro — Hidden Shop).
- Added new part at Sarreiro: Megaphone (works with jingles).
- Added new radio system: allows you to “trick” the police and end the chase (must be far from police cars, item found in the Hidden Shop).
- Added text to the tachometer.
- Added new sound system model: VoidSonata.
- Added new sound system model: SBD-X.
- Added new module: Medium Amplifier.
- Updated translation of the existing module info.
- Added 2 new parts in the Tuning Shop: side skirt with spoiler and side skirt without spoiler.
- Added descriptions for the cars: Dora, Dell Valle, Orion, and Vienna.
- Added new rack at Sarreiro.
- Added new siren: Old Rotating Siren.
Changed files in this update