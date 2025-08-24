 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713215
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes

  • Adjusted off-road tire size on small cars.
  • Fixed incorrect translation in one of the control options.
  • Fixed X20 trunk opening incorrectly.
  • Fixed missing Thunderes rear logo on the X20.
  • Fixed X20 wiper not rotating correctly.
  • Fixed Blaster wiper not rotating correctly.
  • Fixed duplicated part IDs (may affect some saved cars — still under verification).
  • Fixed Vienna’s headlights and taillights not working.
  • Fixed Vienna’s taillight not opening along with the trunk.
  • Fixed part in the wrong menu (accessories) on Neo Duol.
  • Fixed LED bar activating the wrong material.
  • Fixed rear lamp on the Dora.
  • Fixed duplicate paint names on Neo Duol.
  • Fixed missing paint job that was not appearing in the shop.
  • Fixed game version number (displayed as 0.4.1.xxx when the correct one was 0.4.4.xxx).


New Content & Changes

  • Adjusted parts on the Vienna.
  • Adjusted parts on the Orion.
  • Adjusted parts on the Dora.
  • Adjusted parts on the Dell Valle.
  • Added off-road tires to some cars that didn’t have them.
  • Added Hidden Shop (existed in the demo, now with a different purpose).
  • Added Job Parts to install on personal cars (available only at Sarreiro — Hidden Shop).
  • Added new part at Sarreiro: Megaphone (works with jingles).
  • Added new radio system: allows you to “trick” the police and end the chase (must be far from police cars, item found in the Hidden Shop).
  • Added text to the tachometer.
  • Added new sound system model: VoidSonata.
  • Added new sound system model: SBD-X.
  • Added new module: Medium Amplifier.
  • Updated translation of the existing module info.
  • Added 2 new parts in the Tuning Shop: side skirt with spoiler and side skirt without spoiler.
  • Added descriptions for the cars: Dora, Dell Valle, Orion, and Vienna.
  • Added new rack at Sarreiro.
  • Added new siren: Old Rotating Siren.

