Fixed an issue where a portion of the icy terrain inside of the Water Temple did not cause the player to slide, and instead be brought to a halt while still sliding on the ice.



Fixed an issue where random encounters could be triggered while standing over spike traps inside of the Pyramid of Amkhu. This was frequently causing the party to be automatically damaged by the trap as soon as battle had concluded.



Hello again everyone! A very brief hotfix is being pushed to address two small issues that became known in the process of completing a sweep of possible issues following the previous update today. Impact on gameplay should be minimal, but will make for a slightly better experience.