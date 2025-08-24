 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713186 Edited 24 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello again everyone! A very brief hotfix is being pushed to address two small issues that became known in the process of completing a sweep of possible issues following the previous update today. Impact on gameplay should be minimal, but will make for a slightly better experience.

  • Fixed an issue where a portion of the icy terrain inside of the Water Temple did not cause the player to slide, and instead be brought to a halt while still sliding on the ice.
  • Fixed an issue where random encounters could be triggered while standing over spike traps inside of the Pyramid of Amkhu. This was frequently causing the party to be automatically damaged by the trap as soon as battle had concluded.

