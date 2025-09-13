Bereaved: Soldiers of Fate is finally here! And to make up for the wait, the game is on sale for 7 days 40% off! Took forever huh? Sorry about that, we had several issues behind the scenes that have all been resolved. We've learned a lot on how everything works, and now here we are! And one more thing, please leave any bugs you may find in our discord! We will be able to answer any question/issue instantly!







https://discord.com/invite/drpgf3psVX