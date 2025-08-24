- Reset position as Special Left. Can hold directions in Training (down = swaps sides). Combo Trial just resets to that trial's starting position
- Fix Unique constantly activating if holding Unique as you completed a Combo Trial
- New Dontay trials #19-20
- Lighter blue outline for Blue team
August 23, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update