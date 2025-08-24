 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19713079
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reset position as Special Left. Can hold directions in Training (down = swaps sides). Combo Trial just resets to that trial's starting position
  • Fix Unique constantly activating if holding Unique as you completed a Combo Trial
  • New Dontay trials #19-20
  • Lighter blue outline for Blue team

