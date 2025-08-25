Update 129 - Steam Old Version. Update 135 - Testpublic. Update 134 - Crossplayer

Animal IK Adjustment (Old Version Game) – Default Branch

We have made adjustments to the IK – added filters to the crocodile IK and other animals as well.

IK - Inverse Kinematics

The game now calculates how the intermediate bones should automatically adjust to the terrain, avoiding meshes such as rocks and trees, preventing animals from climbing objects.

Animals

Crocodile : IK adjustment (New Model).

Other animals also received IK adjustments such as Hartebeest, Zebra, Wildebeest, Hippopotamus, Giraffe, etc.

Lion : Added a new Lion model and adjusted textures, with mane and fur improvements (Upcoming Update).

Testing the new fur system using both Groom and Hair Card methods for all animals (Upcoming Update).

Added IK testing for the Python in the Old Version, fixed textures and materials (Upcoming Update).

Important Notice to All Players

We would like to inform our community that, from now on, all the team’s work will be focused on the Old Version of the game.

Our goal is to fix the programming and apply general improvements to deliver a more stable and optimized experience for everyone.

During this period, the PublicTest and Crossplayer versions will not receive updates temporarily.

We appreciate your understanding and support!

We will continue bringing news as soon as we make progress with the improvements to the Old Version.

Thank you for your patience, feedback, and continued support.

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio