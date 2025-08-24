Last CERC HQ - August 21th #62

📜 Patch Notes



2025.08.23.6 now live on CERC-HQ-Public

New Main Menu Added (Client and Host version)

New Game Selection System added

Key binding and Input system added

Camera system added to the hub so you can spy on your friends playing in Operator

Operator Customization added to the main menu so you dont have to play as Operator

Explore Alcatraz added as a way for anyone to take control of their default Operator and walk around and explore the hub as they wait for a host or choose a session for themselves to play

Fixed a fatal bug where possessing someone else's operator as a client "reset" their Operators progression

New Enemy: The Brute – A hulking infected armed with a sledgehammer. Twice as tough and slow as standard infected, but hits like a freight train. Starts showing up after Wave 10, so brace yourself when you hear that hammer coming down.

Removed the LHA6 pop cost

Fixed some "white walls" that were incorrectly affecting the navigation

Fixed some see through fences that were incorrectly affecting the navigation

Fixed the helipad scale on the hub

Operator Customization on the RTS Menu opens the Gunsmith + If you are controlling the Operator it teleports you to the gun range

-Blocked 'overhead enemy icons' appearing while in Operator mode, if you enter Operator Mode while sufficiently zoomed out

Set up graphics options costs. Check out the new main menu! https://youtu.be/fhjOhUuCnRM What Remains to conclude Phase 1:

Controls + Key binding (Very close as of this patch it was disabled so we could ship this patch but expect this to come in tonight) Main Menu + Game Selection system Max Corpses need some improvements in online environments (Targeted for Thursday night) Gameplay option to hide other drones in the world Inverting the mouse when playing as the Operator Mouse sensitivity when playing as the Operator



Patch Notes 1.3.4.10 Public Branch (legacy)

Added a fix for Explosions from Airstrikes or Vehicles causing a Video card driver crash

Today i will be looking into Evacuation/Dynamic Civilian group bugs to conclude the triage of "legacy". Should you encounter any issues please reach out so we can address and investigate as needed.

Cepheus Protocol Roadmap

We’re thrilled to share our vision for the future of Cepheus Protocol! With your continued support, we’re working tirelessly to refine the game and introduce exciting new features that elevate the experience.

🚧 What’s in Active Development?

Experimental SP/Co-op Horde Mode — Now live via the cerc-hq-public branch (up to 16 players in hybrid RTS/TPS).

Main Menu/Options Screens to conclude Phase 1.

Tracking down Desyncs, bugs & crashes!



🧠 What's Coming Next?

Finalize and polish Phase 1 We are currently a few days out from this

Launch Phase 2: Pandemic + Custom Game Options

Prepare Phase 3: Vehicles + Doctrines



💬 Want to See the Full Timeline?

Check our stickied Roadmap post on the Steam forums



💡How You Can Help

Play the CERC-HQ-Public build under the beta opt-in tab

Report bugs, give feedback

Join our Discord to engage with the team and community



Thank you for continuing to support the game — this is just the beginning. 🛠️



Join the Discussion!

Head over to our Discord Server or Steam Discussions to connect with other players and the development team. Together, we’re building something truly special. Thank you for being part of this journey with us!



Here's the last playthrough we did with our community — check it out here:

