Hello and thank you for playing RotorSim! This update adds building and sound variety, increases stability, and fixes several significant bugs that have been reported since the game's launch. I hope this improves your experience! As always, visit the discord to submit ideas or fixes.

The original building artist, Elegant Crow, has returned and made additional structures which are included in the world to make it all more interesting.

Several repetitive sounds (such as impacts and yells) now have more variety and some tweaks to make them less boring.

Fixed the "Realistic Loading" toggle to actually work. Enable this setting and your passengers will politely wait until you have shut down your rotors to run into your helicopter. This won't work on rescue missions.

Citizens that need to be picked up via the rescue gantry now show a different symbol when approaching them to make it more clear what kind of pickup they are.

Removed the accidental win conditions for certain cargo missions

Fixed some menu inconsistencies while using a gamepad; you are now able to select all the game settings in the pause menu.

Optimized signal and damage smoke particles to be less demanding - a bit less impressive but lower end computers are far less likely to melt :)

Various small optimizations and tweaks to improve your time in the game.

Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more updates!