24 August 2025 Build 19712893 Edited 24 August 2025 – 07:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢【Update】New "Record" Feature Added! 🎶 Enjoy Your Favorite BGM! 🎧

The new "Record" feature will be added in the next update! 🎉

With the "Record" feature, you can listen to the game's fantastic BGM anytime you want! 🎧✨

Whether you want to focus on your tasks ✍️ or just soak in the atmosphere 😌, enjoy your favorite tracks to your heart's content.

【New Tracks Added 💿】

🎵 Twisted Carnival Whispers

🎵 Circus of Whispers

🎵 Insane Circus Jugglers

【Playback Features ⚙️】

🔀 Shuffle: Plays the available songs in random order.

🔁 Loop One: Plays your favorite song on repeat.

I hope you'll use the new "Record" feature to immerse yourself even deeper into the world of the game! 😊

Depot 3924181
