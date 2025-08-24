📢【Update】New "Record" Feature Added! 🎶 Enjoy Your Favorite BGM! 🎧
The new "Record" feature will be added in the next update! 🎉
With the "Record" feature, you can listen to the game's fantastic BGM anytime you want! 🎧✨
Whether you want to focus on your tasks ✍️ or just soak in the atmosphere 😌, enjoy your favorite tracks to your heart's content.
【New Tracks Added 💿】
🎵 Twisted Carnival Whispers
🎵 Circus of Whispers
🎵 Insane Circus Jugglers
【Playback Features ⚙️】
🔀 Shuffle: Plays the available songs in random order.
🔁 Loop One: Plays your favorite song on repeat.
I hope you'll use the new "Record" feature to immerse yourself even deeper into the world of the game! 😊
Changed files in this update