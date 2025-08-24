This build has the following changes:
Fix the wall and bed culling in large bedrooms
Fix decal clustering artifacts
Cable no longer clips through the screen in the energy lab
The scale of the battery in the energy lab to be slightly bigger
Adds missing description for the cutting board in the kitchen
Don't delete the notes when pressing ctrl+z after opening the notes
Fix missing controller input in EVA room
Fix typo in energy-a "unfair"
Replaces the hint in radio-a "power" with something that actually makes sense
The hover cursor is no longer shown for items that cannot be interacted with
Fixes door clipping in EVA room
Adds missing cables to the computer and desk lamps in 1g, 2f, 2g, activity room, mechanical workshop, and radio lab
When viewing a chat log, pressing the back button can no longer also scroll the contents of the log.
