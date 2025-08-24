This build has the following changes:

Fix the wall and bed culling in large bedrooms

Fix decal clustering artifacts

Cable no longer clips through the screen in the energy lab

The scale of the battery in the energy lab to be slightly bigger

Adds missing description for the cutting board in the kitchen

Don't delete the notes when pressing ctrl+z after opening the notes

Fix missing controller input in EVA room

Fix typo in energy-a "unfair"

Replaces the hint in radio-a "power" with something that actually makes sense

The hover cursor is no longer shown for items that cannot be interacted with

Fixes door clipping in EVA room

Adds missing cables to the computer and desk lamps in 1g, 2f, 2g, activity room, mechanical workshop, and radio lab