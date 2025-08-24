 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19712867 Edited 24 August 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This build has the following changes:

  • Fix the wall and bed culling in large bedrooms

  • Fix decal clustering artifacts

  • Cable no longer clips through the screen in the energy lab

  • The scale of the battery in the energy lab to be slightly bigger

  • Adds missing description for the cutting board in the kitchen

  • Don't delete the notes when pressing ctrl+z after opening the notes

  • Fix missing controller input in EVA room

  • Fix typo in energy-a "unfair"

  • Replaces the hint in radio-a "power" with something that actually makes sense

  • The hover cursor is no longer shown for items that cannot be interacted with

  • Fixes door clipping in EVA room

  • Adds missing cables to the computer and desk lamps in 1g, 2f, 2g, activity room, mechanical workshop, and radio lab

  • When viewing a chat log, pressing the back button can no longer also scroll the contents of the log.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the Steam forum. You can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature while waiting for a fix.

