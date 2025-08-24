-Added UI scaling for extra wide screens

-Made slight buffs to two of the bosses

-Made it so atmosphere density is proportional a planet's mass (varies, but planet atmospheres are thinner overall)

-Fixed a bug where fuel insurance didn't reset

-Fixed a bug where sub projectile slots wouldn't fill

-Fixed a bug where the item description got stuck on shop items

-Fixed a music overlap bug

-Fixed a bug where the compass would point when there was nothing to point to