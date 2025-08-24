-Added UI scaling for extra wide screens
-Made slight buffs to two of the bosses
-Made it so atmosphere density is proportional a planet's mass (varies, but planet atmospheres are thinner overall)
-Fixed a bug where fuel insurance didn't reset
-Fixed a bug where sub projectile slots wouldn't fill
-Fixed a bug where the item description got stuck on shop items
-Fixed a music overlap bug
-Fixed a bug where the compass would point when there was nothing to point to
Update 1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3830301
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update