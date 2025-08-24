 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19712832 Edited 24 August 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added UI scaling for extra wide screens
-Made slight buffs to two of the bosses
-Made it so atmosphere density is proportional a planet's mass (varies, but planet atmospheres are thinner overall)
-Fixed a bug where fuel insurance didn't reset
-Fixed a bug where sub projectile slots wouldn't fill
-Fixed a bug where the item description got stuck on shop items
-Fixed a music overlap bug
-Fixed a bug where the compass would point when there was nothing to point to

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3830301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link