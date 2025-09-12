Hello Gladiators!

Release day has finally come and the Arena is open!

Go head to head with your friends online or locally in a brutally hilarious mix of physics and skill based combat.

Battle it out with over 15 weapons across 25 arena layouts .

Reap the rewards of your conquest by collecting over 30 customization options so you can dance on the corpses of your enemies in style!

Intended for 2 - 4 players For Blood and Glory is our love letter to chaotic party brawlers. Our goal was to take the hilarity of ragdoll physics and blend it with opportunities for player skill to shine.

We hope you enjoy the game and thanks for playing!

- Snubnose Interactive