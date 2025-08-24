Hey Space Cadets,
Thanks again for playing Raygun Gadabout and sending in your bug reports and feedback — it really helps!
🚀 GAMEPLAY
Added in-game hints to help steer players in areas where they might get lost
Bort the Traveller now has a "!" above his head to make him easier to spot
Added a UI prompt about using your camera zoom while in space
🐛 BUG FIXES
Potential fix for a rare bug where a boss cutscene wouldn’t trigger, preventing the boss from spawning
Fixed some text bugs
Updated a wave battle that had the potential to soft lock the game
🎞️ ANIMATION
Improved visibility of the Knockback Gun projectile
🔊 AUDIO
Rebalanced the overall sound mix
Added new sound effects in a few spots
See you among the stars,
Marcel -dev
