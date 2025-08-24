Hey Space Cadets,

Thanks again for playing Raygun Gadabout and sending in your bug reports and feedback — it really helps!

🚀 GAMEPLAY

Added in-game hints to help steer players in areas where they might get lost

Bort the Traveller now has a "!" above his head to make him easier to spot

Added a UI prompt about using your camera zoom while in space

🐛 BUG FIXES

Potential fix for a rare bug where a boss cutscene wouldn’t trigger, preventing the boss from spawning

Fixed some text bugs

Updated a wave battle that had the potential to soft lock the game

🎞️ ANIMATION

Improved visibility of the Knockback Gun projectile

🔊 AUDIO

Rebalanced the overall sound mix

Added new sound effects in a few spots





See you among the stars,

Marcel -dev