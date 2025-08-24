 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19712775 Edited 24 August 2025 – 10:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Space Cadets,

Thanks again for playing Raygun Gadabout and sending in your bug reports and feedback — it really helps!

🚀 GAMEPLAY

  • Added in-game hints to help steer players in areas where they might get lost

  • Bort the Traveller now has a "!" above his head to make him easier to spot

  • Added a UI prompt about using your camera zoom while in space

🐛 BUG FIXES

  • Potential fix for a rare bug where a boss cutscene wouldn’t trigger, preventing the boss from spawning

  • Fixed some text bugs

  • Updated a wave battle that had the potential to soft lock the game

🎞️ ANIMATION

  • Improved visibility of the Knockback Gun projectile

🔊 AUDIO

  • Rebalanced the overall sound mix

  • Added new sound effects in a few spots

See you among the stars,

Marcel -dev

Changed files in this update

