Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

The Player Leveling Update

New Leveling System & Skill Runes

The long awaited leveling system is here! This is something we've really wanted to have in the game since we first began work on it, so we're happy to officially have it!

How it works:

You now gain experience & levels as you adventure.

Leveling unlocks new skill points & skill runes. Higher levels reward more skill points per level.

You can spend skill points to obtain & upgrade skill runes.

Skill runes unlock new features & provide helpful buffs. Skill runes add their effects alongside shrine buffs.



Existing players will level up! You won't need to start over. If you already have a save, the game will calculate how much experience you should have based off of enemies slain, animals slain, and orbs collected.

Skill Runes: Two of the skill runes allow you to now upgrade your run duration & inventory size! This was a big reason for us to make this update a priority as it ties nicely into game balance, progression, and future updates we have planned.

The New Player Experience: We focused on this system from the perspective of someone starting the game for the first time. So long-term players may find that they immediately have most runes available to unlock.

To help new player progression, some buildables now unlock with skill runes. This will also let us add new buildables in the future through skill runes and help bring more progression to the game overall. We wanted to makes sure existing players aren't locked out of building something they've already built, so we added a check to existing saves:

After rewarding experience, if the player has enough skill points & has already built one of these buildables, it will automatically obtain the required skill rune.

This also helps clear confusion with a couple of new players who mistook the Mithril Forge for the normal Smithing Station. Besides being called Mirthril Forge, it will now also say that it requires "Mithril Training".

Expanding Companion Animations

We've added 10 new animations to companions (2 new poses per companion) for the female player character. "Fisting" & "Face Sitting".

Last update added the "SPECIAL" label to experiences. This is because we were working on a new system for animations!

SPECIAL: Animations unique to that character.

POSITION: Poses that can be done by multiple characters.

We still need to create different versions of the animation for every character due to different visuals & such. But this will let us expand the number of animations available in the game, especially for companions.

New Equipment Slot: Attached Light

Inspired by one of our favorite games Cube World Alpha, the player can now craft a Small Lantern & equip it in their equipment slots. You can toggle the light on & off with "L".

We also included a setting for casting shadows since a new shadow-casting light might be expensive for some graphics cards to run.

Expanded Graphics Options

We've added 3 new graphics settings & a new preset "Potato". It was going to be called "Very Low" but by community request we brought back the name from the original graphics settings.

The Full Update

New

Added the in-game time to the minimap.

Health & Hunger on the HUD now display text values.

Added player leveling (Experience, Levels, Tiers, Skill Points, Skill Runes, U.I)

Experience Sources: Slaying enemies, Hunting animals, Slaying poison plants, Sleeping, Defeating bosses, Crafting, Harvesting resources, Chopping down trees, Picking up orbs. Bosses only reward experience the first time you defeat them. Crafting is meant as bonus experience rather than a main source of leveling up.

Added attached lights to the game. Added equipment slot to the player for attached lights.

New Item: Small Lantern. Crafted at the Smithing Station.

Graphics Added "LOD Bias" setting. This effects how far away from a model the player has to be for it to swap out for a lower polygon version. Higher number means models will stay higher quality from farther distances. Added "Render Distance" setting. I wanted to note, this setting alone may increase FPS on low-end computers enough to allow you to turn up your other settings. Added "Attached Light Shadow" setting. Added preset: "Potato". Renamed preset ("Ultra" -> "Very High"). Updated texture quality names to make sense.



New (Skip if you don't want spoilers)

New Skill Runes (Level 1) "Lumberjack" - Increase axe damage by 5% every level. (Level 1) "Iron Hands" - Toughen your muscles. Increase pickaxe damage by 5% every level. (Level 1) "Swordsmanship" - Swordsman training. Increase sword damage by 5% every level. (Level 1) "Marathon" - Run! Run 10% longer with every level. (Level 5) "Strong Back" - All that protein increases your inventory size by 1 with every level. (Level 10) "Metalworking" - Learn the art of shaping things out of metal. (Level 10) "Poison Resistance" - Reduce poison damage taken by 15% every level. (Level 15) "Archery" - Practice makes perfect. Increase bow damage by 5% every level. (Level 15) "Fire Resistance" - Reduce fire damage taken by 15% every level. (Level 30) "Mithril Training" - Learn to shape things out of mithril.



Added 13 new achievements Leveling "En Garde!" - Gain the Swordsmanship skill rune. "Blacksmith" - Gain the Metalworking skill rune. "I'm runnin' circles around ya!" - Gain the Marathon skill rune. "Timber!" - Gain the Lumberjack skill rune. "Time to Mine!" - Gain the Iron Hands skill rune. "Hot Topic" - Gain the Fire Resistance skill rune. "Pack Mule" - Increase the size of your inventory. "The Battle of Wits" - Gain the Poison Resistance skill rune. "Marksman" - Gain the Archery skill rune. "The wealth of the Dwarves was not in gold or jewels" - Gain the Mithril Training skill rune. General "Rusty Worthy!" - Obtain a Copper Bar. "Acquire Hardware" - Obtain an Iron Bar. "Beauty that did not tarnish or grow dim" - Obtain a Mithril Bar.



Changes

Wall torches & sun crystals are now considered heat sources.

Build Menu Expanded the build menu window & updated the layout. Build menu now displays required skills. Build menu now shows helpful icons on buildables. Scrolling on the build menu is now less sudden.

Text popups no longer overlap the book U.I.

Increased the torch item's brightness & effective range.

Torch light now flickers.

Increased King Slime "Dark Gel" dropped (1 -> 2).

Small CPU optimizations to a couple of systems.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where if a companion was already sleeping in a bed when you re-assigned them, they would be in both beds simultaneously. Now they teleport to the new bed.

Fixed file corruption detector sometimes not appearing under certain circumstances.

Added an inventory check that removes invalid items. This stops items with invalid IDs from causing exceptions & breaking game logic. This would only happen to players if they used third party software to edit their save file. But it's a good check to have anyway.

Fixed 1 unobtainable item showing up on the book U.I, preventing players from completing it.

Fixed portal lighting not matching other lights in the game. It now turns on/off to avoid the engine going over the object light limit.

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

Get the full game now!

Check out the demo!

Harem of Gods is out!