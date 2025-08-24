Prelude to Chaos

This segment covers the rest of events for Day 3 and sets up for Night 3. Aida and Emily have their final scenes for this visual novel, while Dee, Dria, Lucia, Madison, Tori, Kei, and others move prepares to deal with the night.

Some Code Optimization

Tried to change some coding to make the work in Init a little less.:) For example, no need to loop Bria's accent into a dictionary when I can put a dictionary into it instead. :)

Possible Known Issues