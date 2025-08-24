 Skip to content
Major 24 August 2025 Build 19712688 Edited 24 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Prelude to Chaos

This segment covers the rest of events for Day 3 and sets up for Night 3. Aida and Emily have their final scenes for this visual novel, while Dee, Dria, Lucia, Madison, Tori, Kei, and others move prepares to deal with the night.

Some Code Optimization

Tried to change some coding to make the work in Init a little less.:) For example, no need to loop Bria's accent into a dictionary when I can put a dictionary into it instead. :)

Possible Known Issues

  • Nvidia drivers may cause the screen to go white and then crash. Recommend trying to going ot a previous version of the Nvidia Game Drivers while both Nvidia and Ren'Py investigates the why.

  • Potential issues with Ren'Py and Steam. I have put the DLL for Steamworks 160 to try to mitigate this, but let me know if there is an issue.

Changed files in this update

