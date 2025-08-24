Prelude to Chaos
This segment covers the rest of events for Day 3 and sets up for Night 3. Aida and Emily have their final scenes for this visual novel, while Dee, Dria, Lucia, Madison, Tori, Kei, and others move prepares to deal with the night.
Some Code Optimization
Tried to change some coding to make the work in Init a little less.:) For example, no need to loop Bria's accent into a dictionary when I can put a dictionary into it instead. :)
Possible Known Issues
Nvidia drivers may cause the screen to go white and then crash. Recommend trying to going ot a previous version of the Nvidia Game Drivers while both Nvidia and Ren'Py investigates the why.
Potential issues with Ren'Py and Steam. I have put the DLL for Steamworks 160 to try to mitigate this, but let me know if there is an issue.
Changed files in this update