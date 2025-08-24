Hey, Operators!

We’re excited to share a massive update for Operation Athena, incorporating extensive playtesting feedback, system overhauls, and a variety of fixes and optimizations. This patch touches every corner of the game—from gameplay and AI to homebase systems, level design, weapons, and environmental systems.

New XP & Gamestats Systems: Fully integrated Player XP component with a revamped, weighted Gamestats system. Player performance is now dynamically graded (S, A, B, C, D, F). Players can earn levels through completing missions based on mission grades. Current level is visible in both the main menu and homebase.





Level Up SFX: Level up music plays at mission end only if a player levels up by gaining enough XP based on their grade upon mission success. If the player does not level up, the normal Mission Success music plays as usual.





Destructible/Interactive Lights: Lights replaced on all maps and can be destroyed; deprecated light-switch lights removed on Killhouse.





Healing & Input Fixes: Conflicts between the healing key (H) and grenade input have been resolved. Healing widgets now disappear correctly after use.





Weapon & Ammo Updates: Gunner and Breacher Special Item ammo supply counters added and reload sounds/fixes integrated. Shotgun skeleton adjustments, overall gun logic fixes and various improvements.



