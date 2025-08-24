Hey, Operators!
We’re excited to share a massive update for Operation Athena, incorporating extensive playtesting feedback, system overhauls, and a variety of fixes and optimizations. This patch touches every corner of the game—from gameplay and AI to homebase systems, level design, weapons, and environmental systems.
Core Gameplay & Systems
New XP & Gamestats Systems: Fully integrated Player XP component with a revamped, weighted Gamestats system. Player performance is now dynamically graded (S, A, B, C, D, F). Players can earn levels through completing missions based on mission grades. Current level is visible in both the main menu and homebase.
Level Up SFX: Level up music plays at mission end only if a player levels up by gaining enough XP based on their grade upon mission success. If the player does not level up, the normal Mission Success music plays as usual.
Destructible/Interactive Lights: Lights replaced on all maps and can be destroyed; deprecated light-switch lights removed on Killhouse.
Healing & Input Fixes: Conflicts between the healing key (H) and grenade input have been resolved. Healing widgets now disappear correctly after use.
Weapon & Ammo Updates: Gunner and Breacher Special Item ammo supply counters added and reload sounds/fixes integrated. Shotgun skeleton adjustments, overall gun logic fixes and various improvements.
Metahumans: Upgraded to 5.5 for hostages and some NPCs.
C4 Explosive – Major Breacher Update
New Addition: C4 is now fully integrated as a key tool for the Breacher class.
Explosive Cascade: A grenade detonation will also detonate a placed C4 within its blast radius, adding tactical synergy.
UI Enhancements: Breacher C4 ammo counter added via custom BPI, fully integrated with weapon UI.
Blast Behavior: C4 explosions are now more realistic, sending blasts forward into rooms and potentially eliminating enemies in cover near the radius. Doors react correctly when breached with C4.
AI & Level Systems
AI Spawn Director: Dynamic NPC spawning now works 100% using the Spawn Level Director. Enemies are no longer static variables but use dynamic arrays for more flexible encounters. Five default enemies per level are set, with full control over spawn quantity and type.
Using the new Director Spawner, AI on various levels are now unique to each location and thematically matched to the environments.
AI Behavior & Visuals: Adjustments made to AI visuals and behavior; flanking, and engagement tactics improved.
Level & Map Optimization: Multiple map updates, including Art Gallery, Homebase, Sandstorm, Killhouse, Villa, and Highrise, updated lighting, and optimized assets.
Lighting & Environmental Interactions
New Lighting System: Players can now interact with light switches, shoot out lights, or even turn off the power entirely in some buildings.
Environmental Interactions: Doors and lights updated for player interaction and destructibility. Collision adjustments, door lock icon bug fixes, and interaction object optimizations have been made to ensure gameplay is smooth and immersive.
Homebase & UI Updates
Homebase Enhancements: Intelligence room updated for engagement and visual polish. Player stats widgets now update as each player joins the lobby, with 3D XP visualization integrated.
Menu & Main UI: Main menu now shows player XP and level progress before joining or starting a lobby. Weapon options and homebase assets have been refined.
Player Stats Displays: Player stats widgets in Homebase update as each player joins. Added 3D player level widget to Homebase.
Weapon Systems Improvements
Ammo & UI Counters: Gunner ammo supply and Breacher C4 UI counters added to player UI.
Misc Weapon Fixes: Burst removed from SMG7 and recoil adjusted for multiple guns.
UMD45 SMG: Added to the arsenal, providing a new primary weapon option for close-quarters and tactical engagements.
Pistol Laser Attachment: Now available, improving hip-fire accuracy and target acquisition in close quarters.
General: Misc weapon fixes; fire modes corrected; continued integration of all guns with the updated animation systems.
Stealth & Suppressed Weapons (New Addition)
Silenced Systems Overhaul: Suppressed weapons now reduce sound propagation and wall penetration, making stealth approaches more viable. This is also further affected by weapon type and caliber.
New Sidearm Option: Suppressed Mock 18 added to loadouts, enabling confident silent takedowns.
Visuals, Materials & Effects
Master Material Updates: Steel Metal Material warnings fixed, Nanite enabled for some assets, and master material adjustments completed.
Lighting Overhaul: Nearly all lights across every map have now been upgraded to the new breakable and interactable system. This means players can toggle, shoot out, or fully destroy lights to change the flow of engagements. Just a few finishing touches remain before the rollout is complete on all maps!
Multiplayer & Misc
Discord Rich Presence plugin integrated.
Fixes for spectator UI, late joins, and multiplayer replication issues.
Continuous bug fixes across levels, AI, animations, assets, and gameplay systems.
Asset optimizations, map work, and minor tweaks to improve overall performance and stability.
Art Gallery, Homebase, Sandstorm, Killhouse, Villa, Highrise, Woodlands—broad updates and optimization.
Chromatic aberration screen effect no longer hangs after player respawn.
NPCs opening locked doors now properly remove the lock.
AI no longer fires at the player’s weapon after player death.
Player freezing on death implemented (consistent with AI freeze behavior).
Hospital map removed for reworks.
And much more…
This update represents one of the most comprehensive patches for Operation Athena to date—touching XP progression, stealth, explosives, AI, lighting, weapons, UI, and performance. The new C4 system empowers Breachers with true tactical demolition, while the stealth overhaul (Silenced Sound/Penetration) and interactive lighting let squads shape the battlefield on their terms.
We’re cooking up more content and improvements—when it’s ready, you’ll get it. Simple as that. 🎯🔫💥🕵️⚡🏠
Changed files in this update