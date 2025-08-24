Hello. This is Renan.
I want to share this huge uptade of Dreamians: Card Battle.
I just released for FREE the DLC Kid's Dream.
NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER
Now you can play with Lukan, our new friend. He also has two evolutions and unique cards. Beyond that, he also can reach Level 20.
NEW FEATURES
12 new enemies
2 New maps
Hard mode available for the DLC maps
4 New Steam Achievements
GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS
Tooltips update for the Card piles
Graphics enhancements
Standard maps corrections
New cards
Cards code corrections
Audio Corrections
General bug fixes
Enjoy it!
