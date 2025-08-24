Hello. This is Renan.



I want to share this huge uptade of Dreamians: Card Battle.



I just released for FREE the DLC Kid's Dream.



NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER



Now you can play with Lukan, our new friend. He also has two evolutions and unique cards. Beyond that, he also can reach Level 20.



NEW FEATURES

12 new enemies

2 New maps

Hard mode available for the DLC maps

4 New Steam Achievements



GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

Tooltips update for the Card piles

Graphics enhancements

Standard maps corrections

New cards

Cards code corrections

Audio Corrections

General bug fixes



Enjoy it!