 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 August 2025 Build 19712371 Edited 24 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. This is Renan.


I want to share this huge uptade of Dreamians: Card Battle.


I just released for FREE the DLC Kid's Dream.


NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER


Now you can play with Lukan, our new friend. He also has two evolutions and unique cards. Beyond that, he also can reach Level 20.


NEW FEATURES

  • 12 new enemies

  • 2 New maps

  • Hard mode available for the DLC maps

  • 4 New Steam Achievements


GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Tooltips update for the Card piles

  • Graphics enhancements

  • Standard maps corrections

  • New cards

  • Cards code corrections

  • Audio Corrections

  • General bug fixes


Enjoy it! 

Changed files in this update

Depot 2360441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link