The V0.6 update introduces a new feature and several important bug fixes:
✨ New Feature
Crosshair Cursor Smoothing: When using external light gun hardware, the crosshair could jitter due to excessive sensitivity. A smoothing system has now been added to improve stability.
Smoothing Adjustment:
Press , to increase smoothing for more stability.
Press . to decrease smoothing for higher precision when using a mouse.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where spiders could get stuck at the cave exit respawn point.
Fixed a bug where the reload sound could not be stopped.
Fixed an issue where some fonts were not displaying correctly.
Changed files in this update