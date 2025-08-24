 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19712351 Edited 24 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The V0.6 update introduces a new feature and several important bug fixes:

✨ New Feature

  • Crosshair Cursor Smoothing: When using external light gun hardware, the crosshair could jitter due to excessive sensitivity. A smoothing system has now been added to improve stability.

  • Smoothing Adjustment:

    • Press , to increase smoothing for more stability.

    • Press . to decrease smoothing for higher precision when using a mouse.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where spiders could get stuck at the cave exit respawn point.

  • Fixed a bug where the reload sound could not be stopped.

  • Fixed an issue where some fonts were not displaying correctly.

