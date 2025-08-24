 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19712277 Edited 24 August 2025 – 01:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a memory leak that would occur when interacting with stash items

  • Added multiple failsafes to prevent progression blockers with The Silent Coast and The Garden.

  • Fixed a bug where stat changes applied to the Abomination would sometimes cause it to be unsummoned, if it had been assembled by absorbing more Summoned Skeletons than the player’s maximum skeleton limit, via effects that would resummon a Skeleton when it died, such as the Unbound Necromancy node.

Changes

  • Added Logs when an item is purchased or sold through Hunters Vendor or Shop.

    This has been added as part of our investigation into issues some players are experiencing purchasing Primordial Items. If you encounter an issue with purchasing Primordial Items after the hotfix, please check the "Buy Back" tab. If the issue persists, please submit a new bug report so we have these additional logs.

Changed files in this update

