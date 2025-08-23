Features

Toy Factory Map



Toy Factory Career Map



New Career actions



New Case



Safehouse Expanded



20 New Dolls



10 New Actions



27 New Achievements



New Robot



New Screamer



New customization things



Added options on bug report



Added contract on bug report



New action type



Now just load matchmaking when you join on it



Now Hard difficulty has effective clues



Now on normal in last hour execute every actions



Updates

Thai localization



Matchmaking reward UI (Now on Matchmaking area)



Fixes

Daycare snow is not hearing (Xmas)



Client can stuck when click on contract



Robot can Stuck if player is in an spot



After MM still Matchmaking UI in classic mode



When is last hour in Normal and Hard difficulties does not execute actions



Hello everyone, thanks for keeping up with the latest news about Doll Impostor!It’s time to introduce The Toy Factory!This factory is fused with the story of these new dolls, who are part of the creative and television side!I’m pleased to announce that these dolls are 100% full-body!20 new dolls, 27 new achievements, and 10 new actions have been added!It’s now available to try in beta mode using the code. The official release will be on August 31st!A new type of Action has been added. For example, now you can place a friend and an enemy in different spots within the same action (imagine placing a friend on an altar and an enemy in the fire).