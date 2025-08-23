 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19712256 Edited 23 August 2025 – 23:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, thanks for keeping up with the latest news about Doll Impostor!

It’s time to introduce The Toy Factory!





This factory is fused with the story of these new dolls, who are part of the creative and television side!

I’m pleased to announce that these dolls are 100% full-body!

20 new dolls, 27 new achievements, and 10 new actions have been added!

It’s now available to try in beta mode using the code beta - beta. The official release will be on August 31st!

A new type of Action has been added. For example, now you can place a friend and an enemy in different spots within the same action (imagine placing a friend on an altar and an enemy in the fire).

Features

  • Toy Factory Map
  • Toy Factory Career Map
  • New Career actions
  • New Case
  • Safehouse Expanded
  • 20 New Dolls
  • 10 New Actions
  • 27 New Achievements
  • New Robot
  • New Screamer
  • New customization things
  • Added options on bug report
  • Added contract on bug report
  • New action type
  • Now just load matchmaking when you join on it
  • Now Hard difficulty has effective clues
  • Now on normal in last hour execute every actions


Updates

  • Thai localization
  • Matchmaking reward UI (Now on Matchmaking area)


Fixes

  • Daycare snow is not hearing (Xmas)
  • Client can stuck when click on contract
  • Robot can Stuck if player is in an spot
  • After MM still Matchmaking UI in classic mode
  • When is last hour in Normal and Hard difficulties does not execute actions


















